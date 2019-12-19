Man jailed for sexual assault of stepdaughter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: A child-friendly court here on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to seven years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI), along with a fine of Rs 1,000, on charges of aggravated sexual assault on his three-and-a-half-year-old stepdaughter at their house.

In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for three months. In March, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Nampally police stating that she was staying with the accused in a rented portion after the death of her husband six years ago.

He used to beat her up along with her children mercilessly and used to misbehave with her daughter also. When the mother strongly objected to his behaviour, the accused used to assault her sexually repeatedly, additional public prosecutor K Prathap Reddy said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the police booked a case against the accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-special judge for POCSO cases Suneetha Kunchala found him guilty under section 9 (m) (n) of POCSO, which pertains to aggravated sexual assault and sentenced him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.