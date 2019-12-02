Man jailed for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: A fast-track court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a man for three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also imposed fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The person convicted was K Ravi Sekhar (31), a painter from Ferozguda of Balanagar and a native of Prakasam of Andhra Pradesh. In January 2016, the girl was alone in her house when Ravi Sekhar sexually assaulted her. Her neighbours who heard the girl crying rushed to her rescue and caught Ravi Sekhar and handed him over to the police.

