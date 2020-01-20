Man jailed for sexually exploiting woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar sentenced a man to one year of rigorous imprisonment for sexually exploiting and cheating a woman here on Monday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The convicted MG Ravikanth (28), a resident of ECIL in Kushaiguda. In 2015, Ravikanth, who was then working as a consultant, was in a relationship with the victim and promised to marry her. As she did not disclose about the relationship to her parents, they fixed her marriage with another person. Ravikanth then went to her house along with his father and informed her parents about his proposal of marrying her. He further asked them to wait for some time until his elder brother’s marriage. During this time, he sexually exploited the woman and later cheated her by refusing to marry her. Based on a complaint, the Narsingi police arrested him.

