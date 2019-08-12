Man jumps in front of moving train in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Bharath Nagar railway station here on Sunday night.

According to the police, B Srinivas Reddy of R S Reddy Nagar in Bharath Nagar had an affair with a girl. However, her parents lodged a complaint against him at S R Nagar police station. Following this, the police counselled Srinivas and let him off. “On Sunday evening, Srinivas jumped in front of a moving train at Bharath Nagar railway station and was killed on the spot,” Government Railway Police officials at Nampally said.

