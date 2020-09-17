Man jumps to death in Hyderabad

On Wednesday evening, the victim, Dharam Singh is suspected to have jumped from the first floor of the building, after which he was rushed to OGH where doctors declared him brought dead

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the first floor of a building at Mangalhat.

According to the police, Dharam Singh (25), a helper at a utensils shop in Begum Bazaar, lived in Ramsinghpura in Mangalhat. On Wednesday evening, he is suspected to have jumped from the first floor of the building, after which he was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

His relatives have told the police that Dharam Singh was suffering from TB and since lockdown, did not have work either. He reportedly slipped into depression.

The Mangalhat police registered a case and are investigating.

