Man killed by son-in-law in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: A man was axed to death by his son-in-law due to family disputes at Lingapoor village of Kamareddy district. Yalakurti Rajalingam, a resident of Lingapoor village of Kamareddy got his only daughter Bheemavva married to Lakshman who belongs to Ilapoor village of Lingampet mandal. Bheemavva has been living with her husband at her parent’s place along with her father Rajalingam at Lingapoor.

On Monday night, both Rajalingam and his son-in-law quarrelled over a bike purchase issue. In the meantime, Lakshman attacked his father-in-law with an axe when his wife went out of the house amd fled from the spot. Rajalingam died on the spot.

Kamareddy police reached the spot with clues team and dog squad. Police sent the body to Kamareddy government hospital for postmortem after registering a case. Probe is on.

