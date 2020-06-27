Man killed in accident involving wild boars in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Sangareddy: A-46-year old pastor who was proceeding to Sangareddy from Narsapur hit his two-wheeler to a herd of wildboars which were crossing road at Arutla village near Sangareddy and died of injuries he sustained. The victim was identified as N Swamy Das, a resident of Narsapur town.The death was instant for him as he suffered multiple injuries. Sangareddy Rural SI, Srikanth has registered a case and the body was shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .