Man killed in drunken brawl in Warangal

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Warangal Urban: A drunken brawl claimed the life of a man in Warangal in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased was identified as Md Allauddin (35) of Ramannapet in the city.

Matwada police said that two groups clashed over a petty issue in the bar on Wednesday night. When the bar management sent out one of the groups, they waited till Allauddin came out and attacked him with broken beer bottles. The police said that they had received a call about a person lying on the road in a pool of blood around 1:15 am. Upon shifting him to the MGM hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police special teams arrested two of the three persons in the case. They were identified as Md Nazeer of Shiva Nagar, Anugula Somanna of LVR Nagar and took them into custody. Another accused Mukkera Shashikanth of Shiva Nagar is absconding.

