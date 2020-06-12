Man killed in road mishap in Keesara

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man died after he was hit by a rashly driven truck at Nagaram in Keesara here on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as M Murali Mohan, a car driver from RGK colony in Bandlaguda village. The incident took place when the bike he was riding was hit by the truck from behind near the Andhra Bank on Nagaram main road.

“He fell on the road and suffered grievous head injury following which he died on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle,” police said.

A case was booked and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

