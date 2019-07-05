Man killed for objecting to sister’s love affair in Telangana

By | Published: 1:20 pm

Paloncha: A young man who objected to an alleged love affair of his sister, was stabbed to death in an altercation by the boyfriend of his sister here in the early hours of Friday, police said. It was said that Siva Reddy, a resident of Telangana Nagar was having a love affair with the sister of Mohammed Shakeel (20), the deceased youth, who also lives in the same locality.

Sometime ago, Shakeel was said to have cautioned Siva Reddy to stay away from his sister.

On Thursday night, both the youngsters were reported to have clasehd over the issue and Siva Reddy had allegedly killed Shakeel by inflicting knife injuries on his neck and other parts of the body.

Circle Inspector M Ramesh and staff visited the spot, booked a case in connection with the incident and launched investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .