Man commits suicide after killing his wife in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yaddari-Bhongir: A man committed suicide after killing his wife at Thurkalashapuram of Gundala mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday.

According to the police, K Suraiah (75) hacked his wife Manikyamma (65) to death with a sharp knife at a local Anganwadi Centre while she was asleep there. She was working as an aaya in the local anganwadi centre.

Due to differences over financial matters, the couple was living separately for the last few months, and had heated arguments on Friday morning over the issue.

In the afternoon, Suraiah attacked his wife with a knife, killing her on the spot. The locals tried to stop him but in vain. After killing his wife, Suraiah managed to flee from the place and reached his home in the village.

He committed suicide by hanging himself from the beam in the ceiling of his house. Gundala police filed a case and have taken up investigation.

