Man kills alcoholic son in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A Man, allegedly fed up with the demands of his alcoholic son, killed the latter in Papaiahpalli of Shenkarapatnam mandal on Saturday.

According to some villagers, Udige Buchaiah reportedly attacked his son Raju (35) with a boulder resulting in instant death of the victim. Raju, who suffered a severe head injury, bled to death after being hit by his father.

Relatives and villagers informed that Raju, addicted to liquor, used to harass his father and other family members for money.

Vexed with his son’s addiction and demands, Buchaiah allegedly decided to kill his son. Buchaiah surrendered to the local police, who registered a case and shifted Raju’s body for a post-mortem.

