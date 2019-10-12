Man kills brother and his daughters over property disputes in Kamareddy

By | Published: 2:39 pm 2:44 pm

Kamareddy: Suspected disputes over property are believed to have made a person kill his brother and the later’s two daughters near Mallanna temple in Domakonda mandal of this district on Friday night. The bodies of the man and his two daughters were found in a pool of blood by the villagers, who called in the police on Saturday morning.

Reports said the murder victims were identified as Balaiah (45) of Jangampally village his two daughters Chandana (5) and Latha (15). Their throats were slit leading to instant death. The bodies were noticed by local people who alerted the police. The police after some enquiries established the identity of the killed and alerted their relatives.

Their relatives who rushed to temple suspected the role of Ravi, the younger brother Balaiah in the gruesome killings. The brothers used to quarrel over property issues and these disputes were suspected behind the killings. Police are searching for Ravi now.

