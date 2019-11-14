Man kills brother-in-law over family disputes in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Adilabad: A man killed his brother-in-law by slitting his throat in broad daylight following a family dispute at Khurshidnagar here on Thursday. He then surrendered himself before the police after committing crime.

Adilabad II town Inspector P Srinivas said the deceased was Takkalapalliwar Manoj (26), an autorickshaw driver from Daheli village in Mahor of neighbouring Maharashtra. The accused was Osawar Santosh (34), a daily wage earner.

Santosh, in a fit of rage, eliminated Manoj after picking an argument even as the latter pleaded with him to leave. He confessed to the crime before the cops. He told policemen that he had killed his brother-in-law to avoid being murdered by the autorickshaw driver. It is learned that Manoj was staying in Adilabad following quarrels between Santosh and his wife for a week.

Based on a complaint lodged by Santosh’s wife, a case was registered and investigations taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .