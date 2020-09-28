Man kills his step brother in Medak

The accused was identified as Bhumani Naveen.

Medak: A youngster killed his one-year-old step brother at Pragathi Dharmaram village of Ramayampet Mandal in Medak district on Monday.

The accused was identified as Bhumani Naveen. As his father Pochaiah married another woman three years ago and the couple had a child a year ago, Naveen feared that he needed to share his ancestral property with his step brother. He reportedly decided to eliminate him.

Naveen has been absconding since then after killing the one year old boy. The Ramayampet Police have registered a case and the hunt is on to nab him.

