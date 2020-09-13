Telangana: Man kills mother for refusing money to buy liquor

Rebbena Sub-Inspector Deekonda Ramesh said the deceased was Nanaveni Shankaramma (60), a daily earner from NTR colony and the accused was her elder son Linganna (39), a jobless person and an alcoholic.

Hyderabad: An elderly woman succumbed to injuries caused when she was attacked by her son for refusing to give money to buy liquor for him at NTR Colony in Rebbena mandal centre on Sunday morning.

Rebbena Sub-Inspector Deekonda Ramesh said the deceased was Nanaveni Shankaramma (60), a daily earner from NTR colony and the accused was her elder son Linganna (39), a jobless person and an alcoholic.

Shankaramma sustained serious head injuries when Linganna thrashed her indiscriminately using a large stick when she did not give the money to him on Saturday evening. She was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Asifabad, where she died while undergoing treatment on Sunday at around 6 am.

Linganna, released from jail on bail recently, was harassing his mother for money for alcohol. His wife left him since she was unable to bear his harassment. He was staying with his mother subsequently.

Rebbena Inspector S Satheesh visited the scene of offence and inquired into the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by the daughter-in-law, a case was registered against Linganna. Investigations are on.

