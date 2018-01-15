Man kills rival over sharing meat in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:06 am

Siddipet: A 52-year-old man was beaten to death over a petty issue by his rival at Turka Banjerupally of Thoguta mandal on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Irkode Narsaiah. While sharing the goat meat between themselves during Bhogi festivities, Narsaiah had an argument with Irkode Prabhakar, who is his long-time rival. In a fit of rage, the accused Prabhakar allegedly attacked him with a stick.

When Narsaiah’s elder brother came to his rescue, Prabhakar also attacked him with the stick. Narsaiah died while he was being shifted to Gajwel.

The Thoguta police reportedly taken the accused into custody, but they refused to make any comment on this. ACP Mahendar visited the village and collected evidence from witnesses. The investigation is on.