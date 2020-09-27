Man kills uncle over ‘sorcery’ in Jagitial

Golleam Nadipirajam was murdered by his nephew Shivaratri Anjaiah in Chelgal of Jagitial rural mandal

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Jagitial: Alleged sorcery claimed the life of a 60-year-old person. Golleam Nadipirajam was murdered by his nephew Shivaratri Anjaiah in Chelgal of Jagitial rural mandal on Sunday evening.

Anjaiah reportedly developed a grudge against Nadipirajam as he strongly believed that his daughter was suffering ill-health because of sorcery being practised by his uncle. Anjaiah attacked Nadipirajam with a knife while the latter was waiting at a tea stall in Vaddera colony.

The victim died on the spot. Body was shifted to Jagitial hospital for postmortem. Police have taken Anjaiah into custody.

