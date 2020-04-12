Man kills wife, buries body at home in Nalgonda

By | Published: 5:45 pm

Nalgonda: In a bizarre incident, a person murdered his wife and buried her body in the premises of their house at Naregudem village of Kattangur mandal in the district.

Pendela Krishna, a daily wage labourer, killed his wife Prabha (36) by smashing her head with a boulder on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when she was sleeping in the open place of their house. Later, he buried her body in the premises.

According to P Naga Durga Prasad, Circle Inspector (Rural), Nalgonda, Krishna was married to Prabha about 17 years ago and the couple had a daughter and son. Krishna was an alcoholic. Parvathamma, the victim’s mother who lives in the same village, complained to the police when she could not find her daughter in the house till 10 am and also spotted blood strains in the premises. Since the two children had gone to their grandmother’s house, Krishna and Prabha were alone in the night, he added.

Kattangur police picked up Krishna and shifted him to the police station. During the interrogation, Krishna confessed to the crime. It is suspected that Krishna killed his wife following suspicion of an illegal affair. The police exhumed the body and shifted it to government hospital at Nakrekal for postmortem.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkateshwarlu inspected the spot of offence and made inquires about the incident.

