Man kills wife and kids, surrenders in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a person on Monday morning surrendered himself to the Meerpet police and claimed that he had killed his wife and two children.

The incident took place in an apartment in Jillelaguda under the Meerpet police station limits.

According to the police, the suspect, Harinder Goud, came to the police station in the early morning hours and informed that he had committed a murder.

“He said he killed his wife Jyothi and two children Abhitej and Sahasra,” an official said, adding that after visiting the spot, the murder was confirmed and bodies were recovered.

A case has been registered and the probe is on.