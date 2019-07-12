Man kills wife, son; sets bodies on fire in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:24 am

Sangareddy: A man allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old son by beating them up indiscriminately at Kasarguthi village of Nagulgidda mandal in Sangareddy district during the intervening hours of Wednesday and Thursday. It appeared that the accused set the bodies ablaze at his residence.

The deceased were Kavitha (28) and Dinesh (4). The accused, Venkat Reddy, is reportedly an alcoholic. Reddy, who works as a driver, married Kavitha, a native of neighbouring Maharashtra, about eight years ago.

However, he had been harassing her regularly as she was strongly opposed to him consuming liquor. The Nagulagidda police came to the conclusion that the bodies were set on fire after killing them. A case was registered.

