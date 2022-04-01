Man leaps to death after throwing daughter from building in Yadagirigutta

Yadadri-Bhongir: In a shocking incident, a person threw his six-year-old daughter from atop a lodge at Yadagirigutta after midnight and later leapt to death, in an apparent murder-suicide pact, police said. The man was identified as Cherukuri Suresh (40) and his daughter as Shestra (6), hailing from Lingampally in Hyderabad. Preliminary investigations revealed that they came to Yadagirigutta for a darshan at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple and stayed in Mayuri lodge, located opposite to the police station in the town.

Police suspected that family disputes could have been the motive for the murder and suicide. The bodies have been shifted to Bhongir area hospital for autopsy.

Yadagirigutta Sub-Inspector Janakiramulu said a suicide note left by the person was found in his room in the lodge. He arrived to Yadagirigutta along with his daughter and rented a a room in the lodge at 4.30 pm on Thursday. In the suicide letter, Suresh mentioned that he had differences with his wife. His wife would not properly take care of his daughter after his suicide. Hence, he had decided to take his daughter along with him.