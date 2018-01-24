Man who lost home in eviction drive dies of cold in Vizag

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Energy Secretary and convener of Forum for Better Visakha, EAS Sarma, urged the district administration to provide ex-gratia relief to the family to a person who died on Tuesday night due to exposure to the night cold after railway police evicted the residents of Ramamurthy Pantulu Peta slum in the city.

Sarma who had already said that evicting the residents at a time when the winter conditions were harsh, visited the bereaved family and provided some interim monetary relief and solace on Wednesday. He urged the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Harinarayanan to ensure that those who had been allotted houses were handed over possession of those houses as it was learnt that some of the houses were under occupation by others. “GVMC sould physically hand over possession of those houses to the displaced families. Otherwise, they may end up sleeping on roadside tonight,” he said.