Man held for making sweet, kulfi with bhang in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old ice-cream maker on charges of lacing ‘kulfis’ with ‘bhang’, an edible preparation of marijuana, in connection with Holi celebrations. Over 10.5 kg of marijuana was also seized from him.

SB Shivlal Singh, a resident of Dhoolpet, prepared ‘rabdi sweet’ and ‘kulfi’ with a wet mix of marijuana powder. However, before completion of ‘kulfi’ ice-cream with bhang, an excise team raided his house and nabbed him. Singh was preparing ‘rabdi sweet’ and ‘kulfi’ with bhang keeping in view the demand during Holi celebrations.

Suppliers Rohan alias Chottu (20) and Santosh (22), both residents of Balramgally in Dhoolpet are absconding, said Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N Anjireddy.

He said the department kept a vigil on the sale of ‘bhang’ in Dhoolpet and Begum Bazaar areas and the surveillance yielded results. Officials handed over Singh along with over 10.5 kg of marijuana to the Dhoolpet excise personnel.