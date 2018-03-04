Man murdered by friend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar late on Friday. Police suspect a financial dispute as the motive.

According to SR Nagar police, the victim, Venkat Rajan, who runs a transport business, lived in Indira Nagar. When his vehicles had some repairs, he brought them to P Krishna, a mechanic from Rahmath Nagar. The two soon became friends.

“Recently, Krishna arranged Rs 1.4 lakh loan from a friend for Rajan. But, Rajan did not repay him in time. Krishna started asking him for the money as he had taken the responsibility to return the money. They argued over it a couple of times earlier,” police said.

On Friday evening, Rajan came to Krishna’s workshop and the two had a heated argument.

“Furious, Krishna grabbed a screw driver and stabbed Rajan multiple times. He died on the spot,” police said.

A murder case was booked and is being probed. Police reportedly arrested Krishna, though they are yet to confirm it. Rajan’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy.