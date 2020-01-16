Man murdered in Dundigal

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A man was killed, allegedly by his friend in an inebriated condition at Gagilapur in Gandimaisamma Dundigal on Wednesday night. Police said Yada Goud (35) and his friend Sheik Asif (25) had a drink on Sankranti at a construction site near the former’s house. The duo is suspected to have picked up a fight over an unknown issue, following which, Asif stabbed Yada Goud to death.

