Man murdered in Kothagudem

Published: 12:30 am

Kothagudem: A man was found murdered by unidentified persons at his residence in Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district.

The incident took place at Nagannagumpu of Lachhigudem village in the mandal during Sunday mid-night when the deceased Karam China Ramakrishna (35) was sleeping his house. According to police, three persons were believed to be involved in the murder.

The assailants sneaked into the house, while two grabbed his hands and legs, one miscreant slit his throat. His wife Tulasi tried to stop them but they threatened her with a knife, the police said.

The neighbours gathered at the house on hearing the screams of Tulasi and the assailants fled the scene from rear door. The deceased works as a cluster resource person (CRP) at local MEO office. Tulasi in her complaint to the police suspected the role of Sonde Mudderaj and his son Sonde Ravi in the murder of her husband. She said her husband had a land dispute with the father and the son.

The revenue officials had recently issued land certificates in favour of Mudderaj and Ravi, who had warned Ramakrishna that he would be eliminated soon. Inspector N Venkateswarlu booked a case and launched investigation into the case.

