Man murdered in Nizamabad

Published: 7:01 pm

Nizamabad: Unidentified persons hacked to death a villager Kunche Ramana Reddy (50) of Navipet mandal on Friday morning. Police suspect that family disputes over land could be the reason behind the murder. Ramana Reddy, it was said divorced his wife a decade ago and had three children. While two children were living with their mother, the other one was living with Reddy. Ramana Reddy, who owns one acre of land, wanted to bequeath the land to the daughter living with him, but his divorced wife objected to it earlier leading to a quarrel between two families. On Friday morning, unidentified persons hacked him to death.

