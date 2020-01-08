Man murdered in Saidabad area of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man was throttled to death in broad daylight at Saidabad on Tuesday morning. The suspect is yet to be identified and the reason too is yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, T Dayanand, 50, a footpath dweller who lived on the pavement on the Dhobhi Ghat road at Saidabad was asleep when one unidentified person came near him.

“The man caught hold of him by the neck and throttled him to death. It is not clear what was the issue between them, the suspect appears to be mentally retarded,” Saidabad Inspector K Srinivas said.

The police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy while a case under Section 302 of IPC was registered and investigation taken up. Efforts are on to nab the man, the police said.

