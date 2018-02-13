Man murdered by siblings in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:52 am

Mancherial: A tractor driver was murdered by his two siblings following a dispute at Dharmaraopet village in Kasipet mandal on Monday.

Devapur Sub-Inspector Salla Srikanth said that the deceased, Arikella Sai Kiran (25), a native of Lambada thanda in Dharmaraopet village, was the younger brother of the accused Bhumanna and Gangaraju.

Sai Kiran collapsed when Gangaraju and Bhumanna hit Sai Kiran on the head with a large stick after an argument on Sunday night over the consumption of liquor. He was declared brought dead by 108 ambulance staff. The tractor driver is survived by a wife and two children.

Sai Kiran’s wife Pushpalatha lodged a complaint against the accused with the police and a case was registered against Bhumanna and Gangaraju. Investigations are on and a post-mortem of the body was performed at Bellampalli government hospital.