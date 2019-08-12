Man murders wife in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Golconda: A man allegedly murdered his wife at their residence in Moti Darwaza, Golconda, on Monday. A family dispute is suspected to have led to the murder, the police said. The man, Basheer Ahmed, a cab driver, reportedly had frequent fights with his wife Sameera Begum.

It is suspected that Ahmed slit Begum’s throat with a sharp weapon. She bled to death. The Golconda police formed three teams to arrest Basheer Ahmed, who is at large ever since the incident.

