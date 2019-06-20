Man nabbed for allegedly duping Income Tax authorities in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Detective Department of the city police arrested a person for allegedly duping Income Tax authorities to the tune of several crores.

Sanatana Ravi of Hastinapuram had formed a Rural Development Society with its office registered in East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh. The society, claimed to be involved in research activities in rural areas, particularly in the fluoride-affected Nalgonda district, obtained tax exemption under Section 80 (G). The society also claimed exemptions from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in 2017-18.

“I-T Department officials found several discrepancies in the records furnished by the company. A physical survey of the laboratory and equipment pointed towards a fraud, following which a complaint was made to the police by the IT officials,” said SV Hari Krishna, ACP, WCO Team 5.

The I-T officials also found that the society had prepared a fabricated notification for approval in 2014, which facilitated donors to claim 175 per cent of tax exemptions on the donated amount.

“Based on this fabricated document, the society collected donations to the tune of several crores from the public during 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 in Mumbai, Gujarat and Kolkata.

After taking the money and issuing receipts, Sanatana Ravi would keep five per cent of the amount as commission and return the remaining amount to the donor. The donor would submit the receipts given by Ravi to the I-T Department during the assessment and benefit by tax waivers. It amounts to the evasion of tax,” said the official.

The police found that Ravi through the society caused a loss of Rs 22.43 crore. He was produced before court and remanded.