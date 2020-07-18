Man nabbed while smuggling ganja to Maharashtra

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Warangal Rural: Chennaraopet police arrested a person and seized 40 kgs of dry ganja worth Rs 1.8 lakh from him on Saturday during vehicle inspections on the outskirts of Chennaraopet village. The police also seized a motorcycle form the arrested person. The accused was identified as Shashikanth More of Acchalpur of Amravti district of Maharastra State. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he had purchased the ganja from unknown persons at Bhadrachalam and was returning to Maharastra. Narsampet ACP Phaninder appreciated SI Ravi Kumar, Home Guard Suresh and others for arresting the smuggler.

