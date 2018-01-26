Man opens fire as brawl turns clash in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:33 pm 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: A brawl between two traders in EC Nagar of Cherlapally snowballed into a major clash, with one of the traders attempting to shoot the other with a countrymade pistol on Friday. One shot was fired in the air during the melee, apparently after a police constable deflected the shot in time.

According to the Kushaiguda police, 52-year-old vegetable vendor Gajaraj Singh, who was later arrested, had got into an argument with another trader in the same area, D. Tulasi Babu. The verbal duel turned physical and into a brawl between the two, before erupting into a clash as relatives and friends joined either sides. Several persons suffered injuries in the clash, none major though.

The incident triggered panic in the area till the police intervened. Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch R Umamaheshwara Sharma said Singh was a resident of Marriguda in Ashok Nagar and a native of Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh. It was around 6.30 pm that the Kushaiguda police received information from the control room that two groups were clashing with each other.

Based on the information, a police constable was rushed to the incident site and a couple of minutes later, more teams were deployed. The constable, Chakrapani Reddy, reached the spot just in time and saw Singh brandishing the weapon and about to shoot at Tulasi Babu. According to the DCP, Reddy intervened right in time and held Singh’s arm, thus deflecting the shot into the air as Singh pressed the trigger.

With more police force reaching the spot, Singh and the other members of the groups were taken into custody.

“Singh was arrested. A few people from the mob who suffered injuries were given first aid and some were shifted to a private hospital,” the DCP said, adding that the weapon along with four live rounds was seized.

Kushaiguda police have booked a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act and investigation is on. Meanwhile, the DCP appreciated constable Chakrapani Reddy and presented him with a cash reward of Rs.10,000.