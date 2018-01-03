Man poisons daughter, making suicide bid in Suryapet

By | Published: 1:06 am

Suryapet: Due to family disputes, a person allegedly poisoned his 13-month-old daughter before committing suicide at Thammavram village of Chinthalapalem mandal in the district. When his aunt tried to resist him, he had also slit her throat with a blade. The condition of the three is said to be critical.

Vexed with dispute with his wife, Chilla Narsimha Rao (28) has reportedly decided to commit suicide and also poisoned his 13-month- old daughter Navya Sree before consuming poison. Noticing this, his wife and her father took the baby to Kodad hospital for treatment.

His aunt Amera Lakshmi (45) who picked up an argument with him over the incident was also attacked and he slit her throat with a blade. Hearing the shrieks of Lakshmi asking for help, the local people reached the the house and rushed them to a government hospital for treatment.

As the condition of Lakshmi wornsened, she was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Chinthalapalem Sub-Inspector Paramesh is investigating the case.