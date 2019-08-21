Man remanded on rape accusation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of cheating and raping a woman after promising to marry her.

According to the police, the 30-year-old woman, a private employee, and the accused G Srikanth, 30, have been friends for the last 10 years. In 2016, Srikanth promised to marry her to which she nodded. Since then, Srikanth used up her salary for three years and last year, he went to her house and raped her when no one was present. Then, for the last two months, he has not been answering her calls and was avoiding meeting her when the victim confronted him. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested Srikanth after registering a rape and cheating case against him.

The accused was produced before a court and was remanded for judicial custody.