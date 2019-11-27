Man run over by water tanker in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man was run over by a water tanker at KPHB on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Qasim, was going on a motorcycle when the tanker hit him. He fell on the road and came under the rear wheels of the tanker and was crushed to death.

The KPHB police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The driver of the water tanker fled the spot soon after the accident, abandoning the vehicle.

A case was registered by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .