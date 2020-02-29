Man seeks cops’ help to trace missing pet bird in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: A bird owner approached the SR Nagar police seeking help in tracing his Australian cocktail bird which flew from his house on Saturday.

Ramalingeshwar Rao, a resident of Yellareddyguda, complained that he reared the bird for a few months and it went missing in the morning. “We went to his house and checked CCTV footage. We are investigating,” Sub-Inspector D Krishnaiah, SR Nagar police station, said. The police sought help from other residents of the area.

