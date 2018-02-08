Man held for selling adulterated milk in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old milk vendor was arrested by the Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team on Wednesday on charges of preparing and selling adulterated milk in the market and seized from him 450 litres of milk that contained five litres of hydrogen peroxide.

According to the police, C Lingam, a resident of Srinivasa Colony and native of Bhongir, was purchasing skimmed milk powder packets from a local shop with each packet costing Rs 50 to Rs 60.

“He was preparing milk by mixing the artificial milk with that of hydrogen peroxide. Wooing people with cheap prices, he started selling adulterated milk in the market,” said the police.

Apart from 450 litres of adulterated milk, police seized one kilo of milk powder and a five litre container with hydrogen peroxide as well. The suspect was handed over to Hayathnagar police and further investigation is on.