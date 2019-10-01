Man setenced to 7 years RI for assaulting daughter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: A child friendly court, setting an example for speedy trial, here on Monday sentenced a 37-year-old person to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for assaulting his daughter at his house at Banjara Hills in June 2017, in the process, delivering the verdict on the 11th day of the trial.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the accused and in default of payment of the fine, he must undergo six months simple imprisonment, said Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy.

The court held him guilty under Section 9(n) read with 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge for trial of cases under POCSO Act, Suneetha Kunchala delivered the verdict. According to Reddy, the accused returned home in an inebriated condition on June 4, 2017 and assaulted his 15-year-old daughter. When she raised an alarm, the house owner came to her rescue.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case against the accused and arrested him.

