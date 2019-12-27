Man sets car ablaze in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A water plant owner accused his driver, with whom he had a quarrel three years ago, of setting his car ablaze at Shergate on Wednesday night.

According to the Narayanguda police, Mohammed Younus Hussain engaged Mushtak Hussain (30) as his driver, promising him Rs 500 to drive him and his family to Chandrayangutta for a relative’s wedding. Younus and his family went to the function at Kasish marriage hall in Chandrayangutta.

They alighted from the Hyundai Verna and asked Mushtak to park the car. At about 12.30 am on Thursday, Younus received a call from a paan shop owner, Khader, saying Mushtak poured petrol on the car and set it ablaze.

Younus immediately called Mushtak, but the latter did not respond. He and his family reached Shergate and found the car up in flames. Younus informed the police that Mushtak quarreled with him three years ago. The complainant purchased the car three years ago from a dealer in Mumbai, the police said.

