Man sets in-laws family on fire in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: An alleged alcohol addict set his father-in-law and brother-in-law on fire in Chipalapalli village of Mustabad mandal on Monday.

The duo sustained burns and are being treated at the Government hospital in Sircilla where their condition is progressing, police said. The assailant Kanakaiah was nabbed by the villagers and handed over to the police.

Kanakaiah, it was said, was enraged over his wife returning to her parents’ house and refusing to come home because he had sold all her ornaments to meet his expenses due to alcohol consumption.

Kanakaiah, who runs a mutton vending shop in Chippalapalli, was addicted to liquor and did not like his wife’s demand. When she went to her parents home and refused to return home till he bought her ornaments back, he rushed to his in-laws place and picked up an argument.

He attacked his wife, father in law Nimmala mallaiah and brother-in-law Raju. He poured petrol on his in-laws and set them on fire.

Villagers who noticed his murderous attempt saved the duo and rushed them to hospital. Investigation is on.

