Man sets nine bikes on fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A mentally challenged person set ablaze nine motorcycles at Mallepally area under Habeebnagar police station in the early hours of Saturday. The man, Ghouse is a resident of Habeebnagar and was previously involved in a similar case of arson.

Around 5 a.m, Ghouse went to a motorcycle parked near the Noble theatre area of Mallepally and took some fuel from the vehicle. Later, he doused the bike with the fuel and set it ablaze by lighting a matchstick. With a span of few minutes, he set ablaze more vehicles kept at various places in Mallepally.

“In all nine vehicles were set on fire by Ghouse. On information our personnel rushed to the spot and took him into custody. The man created a lot of nuisance and tried to attack policemen,” said Inspector Habeebnagar, T Amrutha Reddy. A case was registered against Ghouse and he is being produced before the court.