Man shoots at wife, father receives two bullets in Jagitial 

Published: 10:42 pm

Jagitial: Family disputes led go a person open fire at his wife, in which the father-in-law sustained bullet injuries. Though this shocking incident took place in Isrojupalli of Gollapalli mandal late on Monday night, it came to light on Tuesday.

According to police, Pyata Srinivas, a native of Govindaram village in Medipalli mandal, was married to Geethika of Isrojupalli of Gollapalli mandal and they had two children. The couple was staying separately due to family disputes. Geethika, along with children, had been staying at her parent’s place for six months now. On Monday, Srinivas went to his in-laws’ place and entered into an argument with his wife. As the argument turned worse, Srinivas pulled out pistol, which he brought with him, and fired two rounds at his wife.

However, Raji Reddy, father-in-law of Geethika, received two bullet injuries when he tried to rescue his daughter-in-law. While a bullet perished through his stomach, the other demanded his wrist. Alerted family members and relatives rushed him to Jagitial hospital from where he has been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

After coming to know about the incident, Jagitial DSP Venkatramana visited the hospital and enquired about the incident. Police, who registered a case, are investigating into the matter in different angles that from where Srinivas got the weapon and the flashpoint of the issue.

