Man sitting under truck run over  in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a labourer who took shelter from rain under a truck was run over by the same vehicle on Monday evening.

According to the police, M Ramulu, 50, a resident of Kukatpally, was returning home after work when it began to rain. Unable to find a shelter, Ramulu went beneath a truck parked on the road and sat under it. However, within minutes, the driver of the truck started the truck and took it forward, running over Ramulu.

Locals who noticed the incident rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered by the Miyapur police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter