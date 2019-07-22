Man stabbed five days ago dies in Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: A 43 year-old man who was stabbed five days ago died on Monday while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

According to the Musheerabad police, the victim Shaik Omar, 43, a resident of Musheerabad was standing at Risala Bazaar area when he noticed a few persons quarrelling over some issue.

“Omar intervened and tried to disperse them when one of the attackers took a knife and stabbed him. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday,” said the Musheerabad police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter