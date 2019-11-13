Man stabbed to death by father in Jagitial

By | Published: 11:10 am

Jagitial: In a bizarre incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by his father in Domalakunta of Pegadapalli mandal on Wednesday morning.

The youth Nakka Jalender was attacked with a knife by his father Ramesh and stabbed indiscriminately. As a result, the victim died on the spot with severe bleeding.

Though exact facts are yet to be known, family disputes are said to be the reason for the murder. After coming to know about the incident, police rushed the spot and begun investigation by registering the case.

Ramesh was absconding. Body was shifted to Jagitial hospital for postmortem.

