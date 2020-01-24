Man stabbed to death by friend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend allegedly during a drunken brawl at Kulsumpura late on Thursday.

The victim J Sachin, was a cattle trader from New Patel Nagar in Jiyaguda. According to the police, Sachin was consuming liquor with the suspect Karthik and other friends in the night when an argument broke out between the two.

“Karthik then broke a liquor bottle and stabbed Sachin multiple times in the abdomen. He died on the spot,” police said.

Local residents informed the Kulsumpura police, who have registered a case though an arrest is yet to be made. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy on Friday.

