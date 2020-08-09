Man stabbed to death in Asifabad

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man was brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Yellur village in Penchikalpet mandal late on Saturday night.

Penchikalpet sub-inspector Ch Ramesh said that the deceased was Seggem Rajanna (45), a farmer.

Rajanna was found dead in a pool of blood by his son after being stabbed multiple times by unidentified persons in his house at around 1 am. It is suspected that family disputes may be the cause for the murder. He performed his daughter’s wedding recently. He refused to part with the Kalyana Laxmi amount he got from the government to his son-in-law.

The farmer is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Kaghaznagar DSP BLN Swamy and Ramesh visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

