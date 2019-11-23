Man stabbed to death in Gachibowli

By | Published: 1:07 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed a man to death at Kondapur in Gachibowli here on Friday late night.

The victim Satyanarayana Reddy was attacked with knives by the assailants leading to grievous bleeding injuries and death on the spot.

A land dispute is suspected to have led to the murder.

The Gachibowli police are investigating.

